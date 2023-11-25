Independent Game Developer Faces Setback as Team Member Diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer

The independent game development world has been rocked by the news of a major setback for the team behind D87c987478b5e439693b20e2e04ce6136. In a recent article on X, game director Rare revealed that the three-person team has received shocking news: art director and Rare’s wife Ioana has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

This devastating news means that the team is now facing the challenge of balancing the constant updates and improvements to the game while two of the three developers associated with the project have to deal with and overcome life-changing information.

As a result of this unexpected turn of events, the upcoming expansion patch for the game will be delayed indefinitely. Despite this setback, lead programmer Andu is still diligently working on improving the game and fixing bugs, while also preparing the game for release on new platforms. Additionally, updates for controllers can be expected to arrive soon as well.

In a statement posted on Twitter, game director Rare expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes from the gaming community and assured fans that the team is fully committed to continuing development on the game, despite the challenges they now face.

The news has sparked an outpouring of support and encouragement from the gaming community, demonstrating the strength and unity that can be found within the industry. The team behind D87c987478b5e439693b20e2e04ce6136 will undoubtedly continue to work tirelessly, fueled by the support and determination to overcome this unforeseen obstacle.