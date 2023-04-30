Home » Bucaramanga: officials are being investigated for anomalies in contracts
by admin
The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened a preliminary investigation against officials to be established from the Bucaramanga mayor’s office, for alleged anomalies in a public procurement for the construction of the canalization of the channels in the ravine la flora and the church in the upper part of the municipality for $40 billion.

The Public Ministry verifies the complaints received about a possible adjudication by hand of the legal business, which apparently had to be carried out through a public bidding.

In addition, the reasons of the territorial entity for use a direct contracting mechanism due to urgency, when presumably the building has not been resolved for more than 12 months.

In turn, the entity seeks to clarify whether in the documentation delivered the contract would have been signed with the technical studies of past years, which do not correspond to the current situation of the channels; and also, corroborate if they complied with the necessary approvals for their use.

