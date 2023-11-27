Builders demand respect for signed concessions

On the eve of the National Infrastructure Congress in Cartagena, the Minister of Transportation, William Camargo, announced a “thorough review” of the concession execution model, raising concerns among builders. Although the Government seeks to adapt the model to changing conditions, builders urge that the agreements already signed be respected and honored.

According to Camargo, the review does not seek to modify existing concessions in a general way, but rather to address specific cases where there is a decrease in expected traffic income. In addition, it proposes separating construction mechanisms from maintenance and operation mechanisms, taking advantage of alternative sources of financing in the 5G model.

The builders, however, express the need to guarantee that the concessions already signed continue to operate without setbacks and that the established contracts are fulfilled. Arturo Lleras, general manager of Special Construction Systems, highlights the importance of completing key works such as Villeta and avoiding situations such as the toll stoppage that occurred in January.

You may be interested in: Adaptation Fund, Creg and Supreme Court lead personnel expenses in 2024

In relation to intermodal connectivity, the difficulty of implementing rail transport in Colombia arises due to the geographical characteristics of the country. Despite progress, builders suggest they face considerable challenges in this regard.

Adriana Riveras, manager of Ingevias, points out the concern about the proposed changes and highlights the need to integrate these changes between the specialized institutions in each sector. She stresses the importance of honoring agreements and contracts, as well as continuing to bring resources to the regions to boost local economies.

Julián Figueroa, management director of the Los Llanos Road Concession, calls for guaranteeing legal certainty in the projects, eliminating any uncertainty that may arise with the review of the model.

Álvaro Rendón, director of Cormagdalena, highlights the need to respect existing projects and advocate for greater use of national production in the industry. He also mentions initiatives to improve the capabilities of the State and promote national investments in equipment and machinery.

Currently, there are more than 40 road concessions, according to data from the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), including notable projects such as Autopista al Mar 1 and 2, Autopista Conexión Pacífico 1, 2 and 3, and ALO Sur. The review of the model poses challenges and opportunities for the construction sector in the country.

You can read: Petro warns that high public salaries will not increase in 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

