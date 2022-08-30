At about 2.50 pm on Tuesday 30 August, a team from the Alpine Rescue from Val Comelico, together with one from the Alpine Rescue of the Auronzo Financial Police, intervened in Val Visdende, for a hiker with anaphylactic shock due to insect bites.

The man, a 60-year-old from Montereale Valcellina who was with his wife and a friend in Ravanel, 300 meters from the Plenta restaurant, had in fact stepped on a nest of earth wasps, immediately manifesting malaise after being stung.

Disembarked in the vicinity of the Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter, the doctor, nurse and helicopter rescue technician immediately gave the man the first treatment. Embarrassed, the 60-year-old was then loaded into the jeep by rescuers and transported to the helicopter that landed nearby and took off towards the hospital in Belluno.