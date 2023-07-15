Building a Strong Country: The Vital Role of Organizational Guarantee in National Rejuvenation

Title: China‘s Communist Party emphasizes strong organizational guarantee for national rejuvenation

Subtitle: General Secretary Xi Jinping highlights the significance of party’s construction and organizational work

Beijing, China – On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered important instructions on the party’s construction and organizational work, emphasizing the central role of the party and the people in building a strong country and promoting national rejuvenation.

In his instructions, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the need to adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, and deeply understand the Central Committee’s important thoughts on party building. He called for the implementation of the general requirements for party building in the new era and the party’s organizational line, focusing on strengthening the centralized and unified leadership of the party center.

To achieve the party’s mission and tasks in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of addressing the unique challenges faced by a large party and improving the system of strict party governance. He urged the party to continuously use innovative theories to unify the ideological will of the whole party and strictly implement the organizational system at all levels.

The instructions further emphasized the importance of building a high-quality backbone team capable of leading the national rejuvenation. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of an important talent center and innovation highland in the world, deepen the construction of model departments and excellent teams, and continuously improve the quality of organizational work.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions were described as high-level, far-reaching, and possessing strong political, ideological, and guiding characteristics. They provide a clear roadmap for the party’s construction and organizational work.

In line with these instructions, the National Organization Work Conference is scheduled to take place from June 28 to 29 in Beijing. This important meeting will comprehensively review the major achievements of the party’s construction and organizational work in the past decade and make comprehensive plans for future work.

The article also highlights the significance of a correct organizational line to guarantee a correct political line, stating that the party has always adhered to the organizational line to serve the political line, resulting in continuous growth and development. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has introduced new requirements and measures for party building and organizational work, leading breakthroughs and structural changes.

The article further emphasizes key aspects of the party’s construction and organizational work in the past decade, including the consolidation of the party’s ideological foundation through the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology. It also outlines the strengthening of the party’s organizational system, the focus on building a high-quality cadre team, the promotion of talent work, and the reform of the party building system.

Overall, the article highlights General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instrumental role in guiding the party’s construction and organizational work, which has led to significant achievements in the past decade. These efforts are crucial in building a strong country and providing a firm organizational guarantee for the great cause of national rejuvenation.