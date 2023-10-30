Building a Strong Sense of Community for the Chinese Nation: Xi Jinping Stresses High-Quality Development of the Party’s Ethnic Work

China Aims to Build a Strong Sense of Community for the Chinese Nation

During the ninth collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of building a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. The session, held on October 27th, focused on promoting the high-quality development of the party’s ethnic work in the new era.

President Xi stressed the need to guide people of all ethnic groups to firmly establish the concept of a community that shares weal and woe, honor and disgrace, life and death, and destiny. This entails fully implementing the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Party, accurately grasping the new stage characteristics of the Party’s ethnic work, and regarding the building of a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation as the main line of the Party’s ethnic work and all work in ethnic areas.

Comrade Wang Yanzhong, director of the Institute of Ethnology and Anthropology of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, provided an explanation and suggestions on this issue during the session. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee listened attentively and engaged in discussions.

President Xi delivered an important speech after the explanation and discussion. He acknowledged the collective efforts of all ethnic groups in creating the Chinese civilization and forging the great Chinese nation throughout history. The Party has always attached great importance to ethnic issues and ethnic work, correctly handling ethnic relations.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the concept of building a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation has been emphasized. This concept has become the main line of all work in ethnic areas, resulting in significant achievements in the party’s ethnic work.

President Xi emphasized that with the country’s new journey towards comprehensive development and national rejuvenation, the party’s ethnic work is facing new situations and tasks. He called for the vigorous promotion of common unity and struggle among all ethnic groups to gather great strength for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of realizing the common prosperity and development of all ethnic groups, ensuring that no nation is left behind.

To solidify the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community, President Xi emphasized the need to build a scientific and complete theoretical system. This system should combine Marxist national theory with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional culture, revealing the principles and philosophy of the formation and development of the Chinese nation.

President Xi also emphasized the importance of building a shared spiritual home for the Chinese nation. This involves deeply understanding and grasping the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, providing education on the Party’s theory and history, and cultivating and practicing core socialist values. Additionally, he called for the promotion and development of China‘s excellent traditional culture to enhance the Chinese cultural identity of all ethnic groups.

Promoting extensive exchanges, exchanges, and integration among all ethnic groups was another key point highlighted by President Xi. He emphasized that building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation requires unity, struggle, and common prosperity among all ethnic groups. Efforts should be made to create social conditions that promote interaction and cooperation among different ethnic groups and improve the livelihoods of people in ethnic minority areas.

The session concluded with a commitment to upholding and improving the system of regional ethnic autonomy and enhancing the system of ethnic policies and laws.

With this collective study session, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the party’s ethnic work and building a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation. By prioritizing unity, common prosperity, and the preservation of cultural identity, China aims to create a harmonious and inclusive society that benefits all ethnic groups.

