Source title: The 117,000-kilometer expressway has been built. my country’s expressway network connects about 95% of the country’s population.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 25th, Wang Tai, deputy director of the Highway Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, said on the 25th that the current expressway network with national expressways as the main body has covered 98.8% of urban areas with a population of more than 200,000 cities and prefecture-level administrative centers. , connecting about 88% of the country's county-level administrative regions and about 95% of the population; ordinary national highways basically cover county-level and above administrative regions and border ports opened all year round. From the data point of view, as of the end of 2021, my country's national highways have been built for 117,000 kilometers, and the mileage of ordinary national highways is 257,700 kilometers; the two-way six-lane and above sections of national highways account for 20.9%, and the national ordinary national highways are Grade 2 and above. It accounted for 79.6%; more than 98% of the roads were paved with asphalt or cement concrete. The "National Highway Network Planning (2013-2030)" issued in 2013 proposed that by 2030, the total scale of my country's national highway network will be about 400,000 kilometers, of which the total scale of national expressways and ordinary national roads will be 136,000 kilometers and 265,000 kilometers. Wang Tai introduced that the current completion ratios of national highways and ordinary national highways have reached 85% and 96.5% respectively, and the "National Highway Network Planning" issued this year proposes that by 2035, the total scale of my country's national highway network will be about 461,000 kilometers, of which About 162,000 kilometers of national highways and 299,000 kilometers of ordinary national highways.

