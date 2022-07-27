7:04

Turkey: Ukrainian grain exports will resume within a week

Turkey said grain exports from Ukrainian ports could resume within a week and reach 25 million tons by the end of the year.

The exact moment when exports interrupted by the Russian invasion will start will be determined by the logistical bases, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, in an interview.

As many as 100 ships carrying grain and agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports since the war broke out.