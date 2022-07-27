US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls Reznikov, dispatch weapons as fast as possible. First Russian freight train via Lithuania to Kaliningrad
-
Turkey: Ukrainian grain exports will resume within a week
Turkey said grain exports from Ukrainian ports could resume within a week and reach 25 million tons by the end of the year.
The exact moment when exports interrupted by the Russian invasion will start will be determined by the logistical bases, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, in an interview.
As many as 100 ships carrying grain and agricultural products have been trapped in Ukrainian ports since the war broke out.
-
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls Reznikov, dispatch weapons as fast as possible
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reassured Ukrainian Minister Oleksii Reznikov that the United States is moving as quickly as possible to deliver weapons to Ukraine, especially the Himars missile systems. The Pentagon reports in a note. The two ministers had a telephone conversation to take stock of the dispatch of weapons after the Contact Group on the war which met virtually last week.
-
Russian missiles on Chuhuiv, at least three dead
The latest toll from a Russian missile attack launched two days ago on Chuhuiv, in the Kharkiv oblast, is at least three dead. This was announced on Kyiv Independent, citing the Ukrainian state emergency service. Four people extracted alive from the rubble.