Home News Bundestag extends freedom of exchange for pharmacies
News

Bundestag extends freedom of exchange for pharmacies

by admin
Bundestag extends freedom of exchange for pharmacies

The government factions had the exchange rules at very short notice change request introduced into the UPD law. In today’s debate, only Diana Stocker of the CDU/ CSU faction on the topic. She criticized that the exchange scheme should only be extended until the end of July. In view of the fact that more than 30 laws are waiting in the queue at the traffic light, the date is far too short, he says horse mackerel. The CDU politician questioned whether the traffic light coalition set up a successor plan in good time by August. »That seems to me to be the principle of hope or the principle of self-discipline«, so horse mackerel.

See also  When the Forbidden City meets the snowman, the cultural temperature

You may also like

Schäuble etches against electoral law reform of the...

D2/J16: Etoile Filante on a health walk in...

Not to believe! They gave him the military...

Resignation in case of defeat in the internal...

2023 objectives for the supply of drinking water:...

Fecode mobilization is concentrated in the Plaza de...

Antje Vollmer: Mourning for the former Vice President...

Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication...

Shakira’s foundation announces construction of school in Quibdó

When even mathematics degenerates into an ideology

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy