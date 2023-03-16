The government factions had the exchange rules at very short notice change request introduced into the UPD law. In today’s debate, only Diana Stocker of the CDU/ CSU faction on the topic. She criticized that the exchange scheme should only be extended until the end of July. In view of the fact that more than 30 laws are waiting in the queue at the traffic light, the date is far too short, he says horse mackerel. The CDU politician questioned whether the traffic light coalition set up a successor plan in good time by August. »That seems to me to be the principle of hope or the principle of self-discipline«, so horse mackerel.