Burn and surround, roads blocked, police absent

After the arrest of Imran Khan, PTI workers came out protesting from Peshawar to Karachi. The building of Radio Pakistan in Peshawar was set on fire. Chagai model was burnt. Edhi’s ambulance was also burnt. Roads were blocked. Motorway toll plaza in Charsadda was set on fire. The toll plaza of Swat Expressway was also burnt. Roads were closed in Batkhila. Roads were also closed in Swabi. The general headquarters were attacked. Protesters stormed Jinnah House Lahore, the residence of the Corps Commander. In Mardan, the statues erected outside the PRC were pulled down, but despite all this, the police were surprisingly absent. When the protesters started entering the red zone from the Assembly Square in Peshawar, the police started action, but during this entire process, the police of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Sindh were completely absent. There was no one to stop the protesters and they easily blocked the roads and damaged government property while protesting. Due to the lack of timely action by the police and law enforcement agencies, the protestors went on a rampage. Government property was damaged on a large scale and peaceful protests were turned violent by miscreants.