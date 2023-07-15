‘Bus protest arrest’ Park Kyung-seok, hospitalized after investigation until late at night… “Personal Request” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

Investigation at Namdaemun Document until 11:00 p.m.



Transferred to Green Hospital for chronic disease treatment



Arrested for obstructing bus operation for three days



Charges such as obstruction of business and violation of the Road Traffic Act

[서울=뉴시스] Park Gyeong-seok, representative of the National Solidarity for the Elimination of Discrimination against the Disabled, who staged a surprise demonstration near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, was arrested at the Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul on the 14th. (Photo = Provided by the National Solidarity for the Elimination of Discrimination against the Disabled)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeong Jin-hyeong = Park Gyeong-seok, head of the National Solidarity for the Elimination of Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Jeon Jang-yeon), who was arrested for holding surprise protests blocking the front of buses in downtown Seoul for three days in a row, was hospitalized after being investigated by the police until late at night.

According to the police on the 15th, CEO Park was investigated at Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul until around 11 pm the previous day (14th) on charges of obstruction of business and violation of the Road Traffic Act.

Afterwards, CEO Park was transferred to the Green Hospital in Jungnang-gu in order to receive treatment for a chronic disease.

A police official said, “The first investigation was conducted yesterday, but (CEO Park) asked to stop the investigation and go to the hospital,” and said, “We are looking at the situation.”

An official from Jeon Jeon-yeon said, “We requested confirmation and apology from the chief of Namdaemun Police Station for the illegal arrest of Park, but the interview was not even held.”

In this regard, Jeon Jeon-yeon plans to hold a press conference in front of Namdaemun Gate at 11:30 am on the same day to condemn Park’s arrest.

The Yeongdeungpo Police Station in Seoul arrested Park as an active-duty criminal on charges of interfering with city bus 5618 on the road in front of the Glad Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu for about 3 minutes from 2:00 pm the previous day, and handed him over to Namdaemun.

The arrested CEO Park was transferred to the Namdaemun Police Station in Seoul at around 3:48 pm for an investigation, but in the process, he strongly protested that he was put in a convoy without a wheelchair seat belt.

When the police tried to force him to get off the car, CEO Park was reported to have been scrambling for more than 40 minutes, such as hanging a seat belt around his neck and enduring it.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Myung-nyeon = On the morning of the 13th, a citizen got off the bus at a rotary in Hyehwa-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, when the bus was blocked by a surprise demonstration by Park Gyeong-seok, head of the National Solidarity for the Elimination of Discrimination against the Disabled and its members. 2023.07.13. [email protected]

Representative Park and other activists from Jeon Jeon-yeon have been carrying out a surprise occupation of a bus-only car since the 12th.

On the 12th, Jeon Yeon-yeon blocked a bus in Jongno 1-ga, Jongno-gu for about 10 minutes, and on the 13th, he held a blocking demonstration on the road in front of the Hyehwa-dong rotary and Marronnier Park.

At 8:00 a.m., the morning rush hour, five city buses stopped running due to the 10-minute demonstration. Accordingly, the Hyehwa Police Station notified CEO Park of the previous day that he would attend the investigation by 10:00 am on the 20th for violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act and obstructing business.

Representative Park was forced to move after holding a five-minute protest at a bus stop in front of Women’s Plaza in Daebang-dong, Dongjak-gu, at 8:00 am the day before he was arrested.

Meanwhile, the city of Seoul plans to file a complaint with the Jongno Police Station, Hyehwa Police Station, and Dongjak Police Station in charge of the bus protest against Jeon Yeon-yeon, and proceed with a lawsuit for damages from the transportation company that suffered damages due to illegal acts along with the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association.

