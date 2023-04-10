news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TARANTO, APRIL 10 – This morning a city bus caught fire in Taranto after a stop at the former Ilva iron and steel plant. After having dropped off the workers who were preparing to take up service, the bus had resumed its march when, during the return to the city, the driver noticed black smoke coming out of the engine compartment. At that point he stopped the vehicle in an isolated area and tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. Shortly afterwards, according to what was learned, the firefighters on duty at the iron and steel plant intervened and put out the flames, but the vehicle was completely destroyed. (HANDLE).

