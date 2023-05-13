Businessmen “cheated” Diego Daza, Omar Geles and Elder Dayan

By lack of organization and non-compliance by the organizers of the event to be held in Duitama, Boyacá, artists of the vallenato genre They had to cancel their show.

Is about Diego Daza, Elder Dayan and Omar Geles, who could not sing at the concert called ‘Ranchenato’, which was scheduled to take place on the night of Friday, May 12.

I apologize to the people of Duitama-Boyaca for not having sung to them… These are not things that are our responsibility; we always go everywhere with the sole purpose of singing and making hearts happy! pic.twitter.com/G3504B5bNF — Elder Dayan (@ElderDiaz01) May 13, 2023

“I apologize to the people of Duitama-Boyacá for not having sung to them… These are not things that are our responsibility; we always go everywhere with the sole purpose of singing and cheering hearts”, explained the singer Elder Dayan via Twitter.

For his part, Diego Daza He was also scheduled to make his public presentation in this place, however, he could not sing either. “My people from Duitama, here I am at the event site, but due to lack of organization it seems that we will not be able to present ourselves.”

As a reaction to the cancellation of the concert, some people who purchased the ticket and could not enjoy the live show, they staged a riot throwing chairs and objects onto the stage.