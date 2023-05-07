Buy Ethereum – these possibilities exist

Ethereum is a promising cryptocurrency

Ethereum is a success story that is second to none. The Ethereum stock market price has climbed significantly faster than the Bitcoin price since it was launched. While the best-known cryptocurrency has been around since 2009, Ethereum only saw the light of day in the digital world in mid-2015.

After a somewhat sluggish start, the Ethereum price received a strong boost in 2017: In January 2017, an Ethereum was only nine dollars for an Ethereum, a few months later an Ethereum cost over 300 US dollars – an increase of more than 3,300 Percent. On some days, Ethereum now has a higher trading volume than Bitcoin.

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is also based on blockchain technology. All transactions are written decentrally in the blockchain, so that all processes can be traced by every user at any time – this is intended to prevent manipulation, independent of institutional facilities.

Many experts predict a great future for Ethereum, for example Ronnie Moas, founder and analyst at Standpoint Research. According to Moas, the charts of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies could look the same in ten to 15 years as the charts of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Netflix or Tesla currently do.

Ethereum forecasts are extraordinarily favorable. The performance of Ethereum in 2020 and 2021 eclipsed Bitcoin, the difference between the growth of Ethereum and Bitcoin is about 170 percent – a clear advantage for Ethereum. The Bitcoin outperformance of Ethereum is therefore also conceivable for the coming years. For example, according to Ethereum inventor Vitalik Buterin, Bitcoin is not secure enough. With the gradual conversion to Ethereum 2.0, an expansion of the current market position is expected in the future. These promising prospects are attracting more and more private investors to cryptocurrencies. There are several ways to buy the Ethereum digital currency. Below we go over the advantages and disadvantages.