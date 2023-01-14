The school season is in full swing and downtown merchants offer competitive prices that are attractive to citizens.

The beginning of the year is marked by one of the most important days for the stationery and student articles sector. The school season, which is experienced these days, represents about 40% of its annual sales.

With various strategies, the downtown merchants who handle these items seek that parents prefer them and thus guarantee the more than six direct and indirect jobs that this activity generates in the department at this time.

price hike

The inflation that the country is currently going through has caused the prices of products of all kinds to increase. This is a concern that parents face when going back to school and buying school supplies.

However, downtown merchants have positive news in this regard: “Prices have been stable, for the moment I don’t think they will go up, the season is ending with the prices that exist at the moment and I don’t think we will have any changes. There is stability, good inventories and variety”, comments Elda Gómez, a member of the Sumi stationery work team.

It is advisable to make purchases as soon as possible and not leave them until the end in order to take advantage of the large inventories. To facilitate purchases, the District Administration and the National Police carry out control operations in order to offer merchants and parents all the guarantees so that they can carry out their activities with peace of mind and safety.

Likewise, strategies such as the “Open Center from Sunday to Sunday”, the “Safe Corridors” in Carabobo, Maturín, Junín and Bolívar, and the “Attention to Critical Points” of the commune in terms of loudspeakers, informal commerce and crime will be maintained. .

“Mainly we all have been looking for a better economy for the school season, because undoubtedly our whole life has become quite expensive, especially the prices of all the products of the family basket and of the school season, which obviously affects us all a lot. That is why we are always looking for a better economy and the possibility of coming here”, said the mother of the family, Edith Paulina Posada.

According to the latest surveys by Fenalco Antioquia in Medellín and Valle de Aburrá, 70% of parents prefer to buy school supplies in January and 30% in February. In addition, 35% of consumers purchase their school supplies in stores located in the center of Medellín, taking into account that, for this season, the average consumption per student in Medellín and the Aburrá Valley is between $100,000 and the $300,000.

School products began to be sold from January 2 in significant volumes and it is estimated that the school season will continue until mid-March.