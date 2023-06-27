Byron Castillo will not be called up to the national team

SANCTION

With the exclusion of Byron Castillo, the Ecuadorian team will have to face the Qualifiers, without one of their talents and the disadvantage of starting with 3 fewer points due to suspension, will surely make the outlook difficult for Félix Sánchez Bas’s team.

Egas assures that Ecuador will have to face the sanction.

The president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), Francisco Egas, has made forceful statements in relation to the Byron Castillo case, confirming that the young winger will not be summoned again and that Ecuador will start the Qualifiers with a three-point penalty, due to to the sanction imposed by FIFA for irregularities in the player’s nationality credentials.

Egas’ statements come after a long controversy surrounding Byron Castillo’s eligibility to represent the Ecuadorian team. FIFA took action once they verified the irregularities in the documentation of the player’s nationality, which has led to the sanction and the definitive exclusion of the player from the national team calls. The president of the FEF has expressed his disappointment in the case and has made it clear that respect for the rules and regulations is essential in football.

Egas recognizes the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in the sport and stresses that the decision taken is necessary to save the image and prestige of Ecuadorian soccer. The exclusion of Byron Castillo and the loss of three points in the Qualifiers represent a heavy blow for the Ecuadorian team. However, President Egas emphasizes that it is important to learn from this situation and strengthen control mechanisms to avoid problems that could affect football in the country. The sanction imposed by FIFA is a clear sign of the importance of legality and ethics in sport.