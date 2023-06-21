Home » Cabinet on promotion of East Germany, country life and year-round tourism in Saxony
Cabinet on promotion of East Germany, country life and year-round tourism in Saxony

Cabinet on promotion of East Germany, country life and year-round tourism in Saxony

What is behind LEADER and all the funding? – The program is an EU rural economy development programme. The abbreviation stands for: Liaison between actions de development de l’économie rurale.
– For the funding period from 2023 to 2027, the 30 LEADER areas in Saxony have a total budget of around 241 million euros.
– The projects are implemented as has been customary in Saxony since 2014: The LEADER areas start thematic calls to which citizens, companies, associations and communities can apply for funding with their projects.
– LEADER Action Groups (LAG) select the projects themselves that best serve the regional goals of their development strategies. Funding can be applied for for projects confirmed in this way. The counties approve the funds.

– In the last funding period from 2014 to 2020 and with an extension to 2022, 7,500 applications were approved. According to the state government, 5,000 of these have been completed. Around 600 new jobs were created and a further 3,300 jobs secured.

