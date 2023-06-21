The death toll in the disaster off the coast of Greece rose to 82 – World News

Greek State Agency AMNAAccording to the news of the Greek Coast Guard, Navarin’in He found another body 47 nautical miles southwest.Autopsy for Kalamataya The number of people who lost their lives in the disaster, together with the body taken away, rose to 82.

Human trafficking suspects testify

The testimony process of 9 Egyptians, who were detained on charges of illegal immigrant smuggling as a result of the sinking of the boat carrying irregular immigrants, has also come to an end. The suspects claimed they were innocent.

One of the detainees claimed that the other four suspects were illegal immigrant smugglers.

Disaster off the coast of Greece

in the Peloponnese Peninsula of Greece On 14 June, a fishing boat carrying irregular migrants capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles from Navarino, located in Navarin. 104 people in the fishing boat were rescued and brought to Kalamata Port, and the bodies of 81 people were found in the studies carried out after the incident.

According to the nonprofit Alarm Phone, there were about 700 people on board.

