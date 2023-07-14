Speculations and Suspicion Surrounding the Disappearance of Chinese Official Qin Gang

**Title: Mystery Surrounds Disappearance of Senior Chinese Official, Qin Gang**

*Voice of Hope, July 12, 2023 (Reported by our reporters Wang Qian and Li Hui)*

It has been nearly 20 days since Qin Gang disappeared in public. The ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Indonesia was replaced by Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who is the top diplomatic official of the Communist Party of China. Normally, when an official fails to work normally due to an emergency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have a replacement in the same rank, but this time Wang Yi went on the expedition instead, causing many speculations in diplomacy.

On July 10, 15 days after Qin Gang disappeared, the South China Morning Post first reported that Qin Gang was infected with COVID-19 (CCP virus). Yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Qin Gang had a “health” problem, but did not give a specific explanation.

Some netizens questioned this: “Qin Gang’s new crown disease is relatively long this time. For ordinary people, it will take 7-10 days for the first time, and it will be 3-5 days in Fuyang.” Masks are in close contact with ordinary people, even if he is not vaccinated, he is still immune after being screened. So it is hard to imagine that he can be brought down by the new crown for so long this time.”

Dr. Zhang Tianliang, a historian and professor of Feitian University, said in his self-media channel “Dawn Time” that Qin Gang will show up soon because, after being infected with the CCP virus, the situation usually turns positive within 7 days, and the 7-day quarantine period is now basically over.

But strangely, the South China Morning Post, which first reported Qin Gang’s infection, deleted the report, which made the outside world even more suspicious.

There is also a view that, according to the CCP’s practice of “reporting a funeral without getting sick,” Qin Gang’s health may have serious problems.

Wang Juntao, chairman of the China Democracy Party and Ph.D. from the Political Department of Columbia University, is different from the common views in the media. He believes that Qin Gang is a pro-American faction and a fake war wolf. “It was when he was the (U.S.) ambassador. We can see from some of his remarks in the U.S. that he originally wanted to ease Sino-U.S. relations, but this was not done, and he suffered setbacks. Now that he is the foreign minister, The diplomatic environment is getting worse and worse for the CCP. I think it is possible that Xi Jinping will complain and will Wang Yi have to quarrel again (referring to come forward again)? Of course, this is a possibility.”

Wang Juntao believes that there is another possibility that it involves the internal struggle of the CCP. Wang Juntao analyzed: Xi Jinping does not trust Wang Yi because Wang Yi and Xi Jinping have neither blood relationship nor nepotism or geographical relationship. Moreover, Wang Yi is also one of the first batch of college students after the resumption of the college entrance examination. In good conscience, he should know that Xi Jinping is a nonsense person, and he followed Xi Jinping to become an official. And Xi Jinping also knows that Wang Yi is not his own, and he also understands what Wang Yi thinks, so Xi Jinping does not believe Wang Yi in his heart. “The Communist Party is actually very experienced in employing people. Xi Jinping may now have to strategically push back some things. Then keep Qin Gang, and stand aside first, and let some people who are ready to be scapegoats go forward.”

Wang Juntao pointed out that in the history of the CCP, Mao Zedong punished Zhou Enlai in this way. Back then, Mao Zedong wanted to punish Zhou Enlai, so he asked Tang Wensheng and Wang Hairong to send a message to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold a meeting to criticize Zhou Enlai. Zhou Enlai wrote the inspection. When Mao was satisfied, he said that Tang Wensheng and Wang Hairong falsely preached the imperial decree, and they were finally approved, but Zhou Enlai had already been criticized, and he was disheartened and his prestige was also destroyed.

Zhang Tianliang believes that in the current situation where Xi Jinping alone dominates the CCP, without Xi Jinping’s support and approval, Qin Gang would not be promoted so quickly. “Therefore, it shouldn’t be a matter of Qin Gang falling out of favor.”

In addition to the CCP’s wolf-warrior diplomacy that has made it notorious internationally, some people believe that Wang Yi’s replacement of Qin Gang’s expedition indicates that there is a problem within the CCP’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Some analysts believe that in the event of an unexpected accident by the minister and the failure to work normally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and even other ministries have backup plans, and there are people representing the minister to attend these activities. And there are a lot of deputy ministers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, many of whom are rich in qualifications and knowledge, but now it seems that everything is done by Wang Yi himself, which shows that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is very abnormal and chaotic.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

