On behalf of the 4th day of the group stages of the CAF Cup, ASKO was well corrected at home by Pyramids FC of Egypt 4 goals to 1, and eliminated from the competition despite two games remaining.

Started without an observation round, it was the Egyptians who were the first to be dangerous. In the 3rd minute, on a bad pass from Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi, the Egyptians took advantage. Islam Attia finds Fakhreddine Ben Youssef alone against Sama Mahadiou, the latter does not tremble and opens the scoring. Led, ASKO tried to set the record straight but couldn’t. On the contrary, the Kozah club will concede the 2nd goal on a good combination between Mohamed Charaf Eldin and Mohamed Fathi, the latter puts his foot down and brings the score to 2 for Pyramids FC in the 26th minute. Cornered, the Kondonas come close to reducing the mark in the 29th and 30th minutes. But Mohawad ElShenawi the Egyptian doorman was imperial and saved the furniture. In the 33rd minute, on a counter flash triggered by goalkeeper Mohawad ElShenawi, Islam Attia hits Sama Mahadiou, the latter pushes back into the feet of Mohamed Fathi who scores a double. ASKO pushes in spite of herself and gets a penalty. Ouattara Moutalabou wanted to do himself justice and misses his attempt. The half-time intervened on this score of 3 goals to 0 in favor of Pyramids FC.

In the second half, no improvement on ASKO’s side. The visitors will add to the bill in the 64th minute. On another combination of which only the Egyptians had the secret, captain Abdallah Mohamed serves Islam Attia for the 4 goals to 0. Lacking inspiration, ASKO still finds the strength to reduce the mark in the 66th minute on a realization by Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi. The match ends with this score of 4 goals to 1 in favor of Pyramids FC in front of ASKO.