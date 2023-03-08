The seating furniture, which looks like a Linzer cake, was created in the course of an ideas competition on the innovation main square and was installed on the main square three years ago. Nothing came of it last year due to a construction site.

But that doesn’t mean the end of seating. The city of Linz will continue the project of the “Torten-Bank” in agreement with the artist and will continue to place the art object in the public space in the city center, as they say. Before that, the bank, which is still owned by the city, will be restored together with Starrermayr.

