California wildfire fueled by strong winds destroys structures and forces evacuations

Wildfire Forces Thousands to Evacuate as Santa Ana Winds Fan Flames in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California – A fast-spreading wildfire, known as Highland Fire, has engulfed several structures and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents in Riverside County, California. The fire, which was first reported on Monday, rapidly grew in size due to the hot and dry Santa Ana winds.

Initially covering just 5 hectares, the fire quickly escalated to more than 485 hectares within seven hours, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). By early Tuesday morning, the Highland Fire had burned 890 hectares and remained 0% contained, leaving authorities concerned about its potential for further destruction.

At least three structures were engulfed in flames, while six others suffered damage. Riverside Fire spokeswoman Maggie Cline De La Rosa stated that over 1,100 homes were evacuated, affecting approximately 4,000 individuals. Another 1,700 residents have also been warned that they may soon have to evacuate.

Evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect as firefighters battle the blaze, which shows no signs of relenting. The National Weather Service predicts sustained winds of 32 km/h to 40 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 56 km/h in the Highland fire area and its surroundings, posing a significant challenge for firefighters.

As of Tuesday, 310 firefighters from 49 fire companies were actively responding to the Highland Fire, according to Cal Fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The swift progression of the Highland Fire can be attributed to the arid conditions and strong winds prevalent in California on Monday and Tuesday. The relative humidity on Monday ranged between 5% and 15%, favoring the ignition and spread of fires.

Gusty winds exceeding 80 km/h added momentum to the fire, with its embers being carried afar, leading to the initiation of other fires in the region. These winds are part of the Santa Ana phenomenon, named after the mountain range in Southern California. These seasonal winds typically occur during the fall and winter months and are characterized by warm, dry air flowing from east to west.

As the air moves downhill from higher elevations to lower levels, it becomes compressed and warmer, exacerbating the dryness. Enhanced by canyons and passes that act as natural wind tunnels, the Santa Ana winds can reach substantial speeds while drying out vegetation and increasing its susceptibility to fires.

Surprisingly, California has seen a below-average wildfire season in 2023. As of October 31, more than 130,000 hectares have been burnt, significantly lower compared to the typical 600,000 hectares burned by this time of year, as reported by Cal Fire.

Further investigations into the cause of the Highland Fire are underway. Meanwhile, residents in affected areas remain on high alert as firefighters battle to bring the flames under control.

CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

