I’m online final rankings of the two calls by Formez PA aimed at hiring 50 temporary workers. One call for 25 places is reserved for graduates (with professional classification B1) and the other, again for 25 places, is reserved for graduates (with professional classification C1).

The new resources will be used in the numerous projects that the Institute, in-house with the Presidency of the Council-Department of Public Function, carries out on behalf of many public administrations throughout Italy. Some of the new colleagues may work directly at the site of the contracting authority.

New hires will participate in a training which will focus on the tools and methodologies to be used to work on the institute’s projects. To this end, the new resources will be supported and accompanied, from the very first day of work, by a more experienced colleague, a “buddy”, who will not be their direct superior, but who will help them get to the heart of the Formez PA world.

The training will be divided into three areas:

General information about working mode. How to work at Formez PA, who we are and what we do; What’s a project and how to work on a project; Transversal skills, development of soft skill (how to work in a team, time management and choosing priorities).

The course will alternate lessons in classroom, distance education e training on the job. Through this training action Formez PA intends invest in the personlaunching individual development and professional growth plans.