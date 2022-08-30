The volunteers of the city of wine will be assisted by the provincial coordination.To ensure safety in the year of the return to normality there will be two plans

caluso

The expense that the Municipality of Caluso has to bear for the safety of the Erbaluce grape festival scheduled from 11 to 19 September is worth about 2,500 euros. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, on the evening of Saturday evening, that of the veje piole and the quadrilateral of taste in the streets of the historic center, two ad hoc plans have been prepared: that of safety, drawn up by engineer Emanuele Timi, based on circular Gabrielli, which sees some changes compared to that of past years, and that of civil protection, entrusted to the provincial coordination of Turin, present at the event with a team that will support the volunteers of Caluso.

For the 89th edition, the return to normal after two years of pandemic, allows us to predict the ocean crowds that have always characterized Saturday evening. Here are two security plans and the coordination of the Coc (Municipal Operations Center) entrusted to the command of Daniele Franceschina, commander of the local police force, was wanted to avert the risk of accidents and fights. Like the one last year in which a 27-year-old young man from San Giusto Canavese was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the Municipality has adapted the regulations of the local civil protection group to the national civil protection code. Caluso’s one therefore assumes total independence from the local police since it is a voluntary service. The Municipality maintains the administrative management of the mayor who is the person in charge. Among his competences the preparation of the municipal civil protection plan which must take place in the Council. Upon the occurrence of emergency situations, the mayor is responsible for activating and directing first aid to the population and urgent interventions necessary to deal with emergencies, supervising the implementation by local civil protection structures of urgent services. The position of operational coordinator for the local civil protection volunteer group remains with Aldo Zocca. –