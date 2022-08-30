Federico Lauri confides to his followers that he has solved a discomfort that has plagued him for years. “I always covered myself with high-waisted trousers and a containment band,” he says. “This condition made me uncomfortable in expelling myself physically.”

Federico Lauri known in art as Federico Fashion Style, has published on social networks a series of shots from the hospital that have aroused the concern of his fans. The well-known VIP hairdresser after an absence from his Instagram profile where he usually shares moments of work in his salon, intervened to explain the reason. No health problems, on the contrary, he assures him, now he feels really in great shape and at peace with himself, thanks to a surgery which he had dreamed of undergoing for some time. “Sorry if I haven’t been here with you … But don’t worry, I’m fine, and I’m very happy”.

Federico Lauri underwent surgery to remove excess skin

The reason for admission was a cosmetic surgery aimed at eliminate an imperfection which for years had been making him uncomfortable. From the hospital bed during the shoot, Lauri confides to followers that as a kid he had gained a lot of weight and, losing weight in the years to come, his skin would have a hard time reshaping. “In adolescence I had accumulated some kilos, then losing weight I never managed to remove in the abdominal belt. I lived in this condition that it made me uncomfortable to physically expose myself“.

The use of the containment band for the abdomen

A problem to which he could not find a remedy except through surgery, despite having tried them all. “I always covered with high-waisted trousers and containment band that hid this imperfection … but today I managed to fulfill a dream! I do not deny that it took me at least 15 years to decide, because for me cosmetic surgery should only be used if it is really necessary. Nothing contrary to those who go from head to toe, but this is my point of view! I did a thousand diets, I tried to do sports, personal trainer, but it really was a buildup of skin. I am happy and I share my healing with you “.