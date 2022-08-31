Home Entertainment John Lennon’s Liverpool family home to be auctioned next month – Latest news – cnBeta.COM
According to CNET,Beatles singer John Lennon’s childhood home to be auctioned next month. Originally owned by Lennon’s mother, the property is expected to fetch at least £250,000 when the online auction ends on September 26. This story was originally discovered by Bloomberg.

Omega Auctions describes the house in Liverpool as a large three-bedroom semi-detached property surrounded almost entirely by gardens.

According to the auction house, Lennon actually lived nearby with his aunt, but regularly visited and lived there with his mother and his sister Julia. The house was where Lennon and his fellow Quarrymen bandmates and Paul McCartney practiced regularly since 1957.

“This property played a major role in John’s (and Paul’s) upbringing and was a place where they could escape and practice without worrying about complaints from neighbours or Aunt Mimi,” the auction house said in the listing.

People can take virtual tours of the home on Omega Auctions’ YouTube page.

