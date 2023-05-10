Sergio Busquets announced that he will leave Barcelona

This time it’s up to midfielder Sergio Busquets, who announced that this will be his last season at FC Barcelona.

At the age of 34, Busquets had received the renewal offer from the club, but has finally decided that it is time to say goodbye to the culé team.

Busquets, who came to the club as a youth player, has lived an unforgettable career at FC Barcelona, ​​where he has played more than 700 games and won 31 titles. With a career that consecrates him as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Busquets says goodbye to the culé fans with an emotional message on his social networks.

«Hello cules. The time has come to announce that this will be my last season at Barça. It has been an unforgettable path. Since I was little, when I came to watch the games or watched them on TV, I always dreamed of being able to play with this shirt and in this stadium. But reality has exceeded everything I could dream of,” said Busquets.

The Catalan player is the third player with the most caps in the history of FC Barcelona, ​​surpassed only by Leo Messi and Xavi Hernández. His record includes 8 Leagues, 7 Copas del Rey, 3 Champions Leagues, 3 Club World Cups, among other titles.

It may interest you: First clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, ended even

The news of Busquets’ farewell has generated a great impact in the world of football, where the player is recognized for his talent, his leadership and his dedication to the game. Culés fans will be able to enjoy Busquets’ last matches with FC Barcelona before the midfielder says goodbye to the team that has been his home for so many years.

“Who was going to tell me when I came as a youth that I could live 15 seasons in the best club in the world, the club of my life and of which I have been, am and will be a fan, partner, player, captain and be able to exceed 700 games. It has been an honor, a dream, a pride. It has been everything to defend to be able to defend and represent this shield for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end. Although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come”, added Busquets.