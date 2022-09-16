The “Il Boccio” tournament has warmed up the engines, while the harvest is in full swing Today it is the turn of the Future boys in the setting of the Spurgazzi park to make everyone dance at 9 pm

caluso

The “city of wine” from last Sunday entered the atmosphere of the Erbaluce grape festival, which reached its 89th edition.

The harvest is in full swing with the tractors loaded with bunches headed for the Cooperative, the central Via Bettoja which will host the street artists festival, the “Il Boccio” tournament has been decorated in the fields of the Sant’Andrea oratory, saw the lively participation of groups from the districts and hamlets and the soundtrack of the Future Boys, the group of four DJs who will return to make the public dance this evening, Wednesday 14 from 21 at the Spurgazzi park as part of the first official day of the event organized by the pro loco chaired by Caterina Pistono.

A day dedicated to sport: it starts at 3.30 pm with the opening of the stands of the sports associations and the opportunity to try all disciplines: from football, to fitness, passing through volleyball, mountain biking and karate.

After the performance of some sportsmen, the various associations will parade inside the park and then meet in the pavilion for the sportsman’s dinner.

At 6 pm the walk through the vineyards starts in collaboration with the Cammino group.

Tomorrow, Thursday 15, the party sees as protagonists the districts and hamlets that gather in the pavilion for a moment of relaxation before diving into the whirlwind of the vejie piole, the grape palio, the folklore parade and the awards ceremony.

Music and show by the Showzer dance party.

Meanwhile, Boccio has achieved the goal of “warming up the engines” of the party: the idea of ​​reviving an old tradition, immediately welcomed by the Freta district, came to Niccolò Massia and Andrea Monopoli, active in the world of sport and associations . “Looking back at the old editions of the grape festival – tell the two young people – we discovered that to thrill the groups of the districts and hamlets there was a football tournament that was held in the old field, where now there is the area market and then in the sports facilities of the Arè hamlet. Hence the idea of ​​proposing it again, changing the sport every three years with the aim of socializing and having fun. We started with soccer, then we moved on to volleyball. Now it’s the turn of the poisoned ball ».

There is no lack of a beneficial purpose: the tournament is self-financed, with the proceeds deriving from the Sinoira snack, but if any profits remain, they are destined to the social sector: the last edition was used to support the initiatives against covid-19.

The place of the Boccio has become the oratory of San Andrea which has open spaces, thanks to the availability of the parish. Among the novelties of this eighth edition, the awarding of a prize to the most likeable and original group.

The awards will be held on Monday 19 September, the final evening of the event. –