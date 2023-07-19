Home » Camera footage of the baffled thieves did not look for the comedy movie
News

Camera footage of the baffled thieves did not look for the comedy movie

by admin

In Konya, 4 thieves came to a market on Fetih Street in Karatay District at around 05:00. The thieves, who forcibly opened the warehouse entrance of the market, could not open the tailgate of the car while they were going to steal the package powder detergents. The novice thieves, who struggled for a while to open the tailgate, finally succeeded and started to fill the stolen detergents into the luggage compartment. They couldn’t start the car Thieves who stole 10 thousand TL worth of detergent […]

See also  Army dismantled ELN clandestine radio station in rural Fortul

You may also like

Increase in bread in Adana – Current News

Construction of First Ultra-Deep Subway Station in Southwest...

Inflationary Shadows | The New Century

Biggest risks for investors: Recession: False alarm or...

Mystery Surrounds Presence of US License Plate on...

Quibdó: new protest in the northern area of...

NoSpamProxy with intelligent service 32Guards receives VBSpam+ Award...

Henri Koudossou on loan again!

La Popa Battalion seeks young people for military...

Church sees Corona policy in parts critically

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy