They have recently gone viral on the web and are the fruit of the painstaking work of the well-known investigative journalist in the national media landscape: Martinez Zogo. Assuming that all this is proven, there is cause for concern for our country.

The document which has nearly 150 pages signed by Martinez Zogo, is made up of denunciations which implicate the CEO of the L’Anecdote Group, Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga. It is first addressed to the Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Supreme State Control. And if you look closely, several other administrations are amplifying it. These are the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon (Conac), the National Agency for Financial Investigation (Anif), the Supreme Court , the Special Criminal Court (Tcs), the General Directorate for External Research (Dgre), the General Delegation for National Security (Dgsn), the State Secretariat for Defense (Sed), the Court of Auditors and media for wide dissemination. Your newspaper previously sent, on December 27, 2022, requests for information to Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga, Louis Paul Motaze and Laurent Esso for a contradictory version. Requests for information remained unanswered. Let’s move on.

So speaking of the document of which your newspaper was able to obtain a copy and which bears the mature signature of the investigative journalist, it clearly appears that Martinez Zogo has snooped around several competent services, both at the Ministry of Finance and at the banks. . Moreover, the document highlights all the bank transfers made within the framework of the contracts carried out by the companies of the CEO of the Anecdote Group. He will then find that the named Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga has benefited from significant payments valued at 46 billion CFA francs over the period from 2013 to 2021. This, through a multitude of real companies and / or unknown to the tax administration . Among these companies, we find in good place, Ets Africa Express, Trading Services, Tour d’Horizon, Ets Nkoum Foufo, Ets Tls, Ets Le Crédit, Ets Le Progrès, Ets Rangers

Continuing his investigations, Martinez Zogo went to stick his nose in the side of various market registration cells of the Directorate General of Taxes. And what does he discover there? No copy of the impugned contracts exists for both the order letters and the purchase orders.

The investigator goes further by indicating that the analysis of the said payments reveals that they were committed on the budgetary chapters 65, 94, 57. He details them as follows: Chapter 65: 21 billion CFA francs; Chapter 57: 17.3 billion CFA francs; Chapter 94: 8.5 billion CFA francs. In more detail underlines the investigative journalist, these payments were made via bank account N ° 10005 0000 101715381 00134 belonging to the Regional Savings and Credit and 10005 00010 05817231 000173 belonging to Vision Finances, registered in the books of Afriland First Bank on behalf of the companies named above. Continuing his investigations, Martinez Zogo went to stick his nose in the side of various market registration cells of the Directorate General of Taxes. And what does he discover there? No copy of the impugned contracts exists for both the order letters and the purchase orders.

This created in terms of registration fees a shortfall estimated at 1.9 billion CFA francs. As a result, believe many experts believe, everything leads to believe that it is simply fictitious markets. Moreover, at the Presidential Security Directorate (Dsp), one of the main beneficiary structures of the said markets, according to Martinez Zogo, the main person in charge would not recognize himself in all these transactions. This also opened up for the investigator the track of the General Directorate of the Budget to ensure the existence of the physical files of the said contracts. This, in order to ensure the regularity of the public expenditure procedure within the framework of the award of the said contracts.

As a masterstroke, indicates Martinez Zogo in his complaint-denunciation, it appears that Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga benefited through his company Forestry Agency of Cameroon (Afc) from the payment of an amount of 8 billion CFA francs for conviction costs of the State of Cameroon in the context of a dispute which would have opposed it to the said company. However, research carried out by the investigator with the competent jurisdictions did not make it possible to establish the existence of any litigation, even less of a court decision relating thereto. The payment of this staggering sum was also made through bank account No. 10005 00010 05817231 000173 belonging to the company Vision Finances Sarl and lodged at the company Afriland First Bank, on behalf of the company Agence Forestier du Cameroun.

In the wake of our colleague’s investigations, information drawn from the tax administration indicates that these transactions, globally valued at 46 billion CFA francs and which represent only a small portion of the sums collected from the public treasury by the Pope of media through its multiple companies, have not been declared to the tax authorities. Hence the tax adjustments to which the Anecdote Group was subject, but which were quickly ubiquitously canceled by the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze, an essential pawn in the Amougou Belinga galaxy.

This is how a certain coterie decided to take Cameroon hostage. Regarding the case of the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, one cannot hesitate to ask in what interest is he snorting to increase taxes in Cameroon? To answer this nagging question, many analysts believe that it is undoubtedly to give food for thought to the looters in order to better empty the public coffers. Would the example of Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga be sufficiently illustrative in this respect? We are not far from suspecting it.

While elsewhere, airports are being built and public debts are being repaid before term, here in Cameroon, people are looting behind closed doors. In Senegal, a country with almost the same level of development as Cameroon, we have just learned that the company Aibd, in charge of managing Senegalese airports, has just repaid all of its debt vis-à-vis its partners. Turkish, this 7 years before the deadline.

This is a sum of 393 billion CFA francs which had been used for the construction of Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, an ultramodern airport inaugurated in December 2017. A feat that allows this company to calmly pursue its strategic plan to development. At the same time, the young company Air Senegal chained the acquisition of Airbus (about ten today). Can we imagine this in Cameroon with characters like Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga? No ! You have to change software. The latest news, the President of the Republic would have instructed the arrest of a dozen people involved in various cases including Jean Pierre Amougou Belinga. Hot in front!

