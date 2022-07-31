Home News Camp on fire in Basaldella, firefighters intervene
Camp on fire in Basaldella, firefighters intervene

CAMPOFORMED. Fire in a field, providential intervention of the firefighters to contain the flames. the flames developed just before 1pm on Saturday 30 July, causing a bush fire that required the intervention of the firefighters of the Udine Command, assisted on the spot by colleagues from the Codroipo detachment, who remained for hours at work in an agricultural land near the provincial road 89, in the hamlet of Basaldella, in the municipality of Campoformido.

The firefighters, present with a truck with a forest extinguishing module, a tanker and the Gos (Special Operational Group) personnel with a mini crawler excavator.

Precisely the timely intervention of the firefighters made it possible to limit the fire to an area of ​​about two hectares of a field with some hay bales, avoiding the spread of the flames to a forest that is located in the immediate vicinity.

The causes of the fire are still being investigated.

