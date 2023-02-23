Home News Campo Castilla in Meta achieves Icontec certification for verifying its water footprint – news
News

Campo Castilla in Meta achieves Icontec certification for verifying its water footprint – news

by admin
Campo Castilla in Meta achieves Icontec certification for verifying its water footprint – news

With an investment of more than 5,457 million pesos by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development of Meta, the Meta government leads projects to strengthen capacities for the production of vegetables in peasant, family, and community agriculture as an alternative for economic reactivation and food security in the department of Meta.

With this purpose, the Secretariat carries out socialization in 13 municipalities, 23 associations and 772 beneficiaries with a productive line of chonto tomato, onion, coriander, paprika, cucumber, green beans and turmeric.

Likewise, the delivery of equipment and agricultural material for the families that benefit from this venture, which will also have assistance for the marketing of their final harvest.

The beneficiaries dispose of the land and labor, and the project provides the necessary inputs and technical advice, through the intervention of an interdisciplinary team of professionals, which guarantees the development of these crops in each of the Family Productive Units.

Currently, the beneficiaries receive different training modules on: principles and practices of sustainable tropical production with a systemic approach; vegetable production under a sustainability approach, agroecological management of vegetable cultivation, production of bioinputs and biofertilizers and alternative marketing strategies for peasant economy products.

Source: Government of Meta

See also  A hundred-year dream is fulfilled according to this heart-the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core leads the comprehensive construction of a well-off society in an all-round way

You may also like

Authorization of the SNA to organize the 9th...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau carries out...

Shootings in Florida leave three dead, including a...

a recovering market – Cover News

The strange crimes of young people with a...

【Steady Growth and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence】Strengthening...

Petro must listen to those who know

‘Cinema for all’ from Saturday 25 February at...

Minister of Justice participated in the Peace Dialogue...

On a strong foundation, the ranking is more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy