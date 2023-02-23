VENICE – The post-pandemic Venice Carnival ended with a “bang”. From 4 to 21 February, the Arsenale became an open-air theater with the show on water created for the 2023 edition. In the video, shared on Facebook by Ermelinda Damianopresident of the City Council of Venice, the extraordinary evolution of the artists in the Arsenal basin.

The Original Signs show transformed the water space into a real stage. An international cast has staged several paintings that tell the evolution of man. From the body that speaks to the ancestral signs of nature. «A contact with the transcendental», reads the official website of the event. The show on the water kept the eyes of the many spectators who arrived during the two weeks of the Carnival glued.

