There is a detention in relation to the murder of Pierpaolo Panzieri, a 30-year-old building contractor, killed in Pesaro. The detained person was allegedly intercepted in Romania during a check. Panzieri was found lifeless yesterday morning by his brother at his home in via Gavelli, in Pesaro. Dozens of stab wounds inflicted on his body probably at the height of a quarrel, according to investigators.

“The investigative activity of the State Police, just over 30 hours after the discovery of the murder of the young Pierpaolo Panzieri, allowed the arrest of the alleged murderer abroad” says the commissioner of Pesaro and Urbino Raffaele Clemente. Reconstructing the facts, Clemente explains that the alleged murderer “immediately after the crime, had fled in a car still soiled with the victim’s blood”. “He had headed for the Slovenian border, had crossed that country and had entered Romania”. “While this was happening, our investigators”, “first reported the presence of the suspected murderer to the Slovenian and then the Romanian police”.