Caña Dulce: the mega amusement park that will provide Comfacauca service next year – news

In Santander de Quilichao, a great infrastructure is being built for recreation and leisure, especially for North Cauca families.

The tour of this ambitious work that invites family fun begins in sector one, with the ticket office area, then there are the lockers, dressing rooms and bathrooms; then the area of ​​commercial premises, a small square with a pretty garden that welcomes the modern aquatic space; In sector two, there is a Lavapiés, the children’s pool, where children can play different games, such as the bucket that overflows with water and aquatic jets.

This cozy amusement center is designed so that the little ones can enjoy a slide in the shape of an elephant, as well as a little star throwing water rings. Another of the many options to have fun in “Caña Dulce” Comfacauca is sector three, whose route takes visitors to the family pool with the fun mammoth slide tower.

In the fourth sector of this large recreational complex that inspires peace, joy and respect for the environment, is the swimming pool for adult recreation, which is the deepest, has a colorful platform, the lazy river, circumference approximately 300 meters in length. The family tour through this cheerful recreational space leads to the extreme slide, turns around some masts, falls again 14 meters from the ground down three slides that form a canoe with water; The mixed slide faces east, the extreme slide faces south, then they meet the familiar whirlwind that makes two curves. The slides form a canoe with water and you turn through a large spinning bowl.

Entrance to the Caña Dulce recreational center, it has a large gazebo, surrounded by gardens and a reflecting pool.

In this extraordinary infrastructure developed by Comfacauca for the enjoyment of adults and children, the aquatic part of Caña Dulce has pumping tanks for the treatment of the water from the slides, as well as pumps to suck, filter and treat the waters that due to pressure They will be injected into the lazy river and swimming pools, both for adults and children.

Lazy river with beach.

Additionally, in its second stage, this magical place will offer two micro-soccer fields, two mixed basketball courts on hard floors and another smaller one on grass, as well as a room for social events that will have a space to serve refreshments, a very spacious deck . The parking lot work is also finishing, later the bathroom area for the courts will be built.

Four slides in a five-story tower under construction.

Other attractions of the park will be the lake, the pier and boats for the enjoyment of nature, which in this place is extraordinary.

Children’s pool, with beach.

More than 80% is underway in the construction of the treatment plant for the water coming from the bathrooms in sectors one and two, which will have filters to eliminate the contaminants present in the wastewater, complying with the quality standards for the WWTPs. .

Toddler Slides

This recreational complex, which is projected to be operational in 2024, will be the only one in this region, which will not only benefit Cauca, but also neighboring departments.

Panoramic of the Caña Dulce Recreation Center, which Comfacauca is building in Santander de Quilichao.

www.comfacauca.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

