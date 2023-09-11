From water polo to football, interview with the Beštije Kotor, the oldest group in Montenegro

If you look at the founding dates of some of the most important groups of the ex-Yugoslav ultras scene, it is immediately clear that the 1980s were the launching pad for this experience which, with many evolutions, has reached the present day. In Montenegro, at the time part of the socialist republic of Yugoslavia, the first group to see the light was that of Beasts Kotor, which surpassed by a few years even a leading reality in the scene such as i Barbarians of Budućnost. If on the one hand it is true that a year or two in advance doesn’t change much, on the other it is right to report the pioneering activities that allowed the city of Kotor and its fans to be the first to put the city of Kotor and its fans on the map of the ultras world.

Kotor, or Kotor, with its mouths, is one of the most beautiful cities on the Adriatic. But behind the walls, the churches and the fortress, nestled between the sea and the barren mountains, the hearts of its people beat loudly when it comes to sport. Don’t be fooled by the tourist aspect of the city, here football, but above all water polo are very serious things, felt and followed by many people.

For us Italians, with our football-centric culture, it is difficult to imagine a story like that of Beasts, because it is not born on the steps of a football field, but on those near the water of a swimming pool. In fact, the first club supported by the group was Primorac Kotor, one of the most important water polo teams in Europe. Founded in 1922, it recently turned 100 years old, indelibly marking the history of this sport in its country and on the continent. The highest point in its history was reached in 2009, when in Rijeka it managed to beat Pro Recco, a real battleship in this sport. It plays its home matches at “Nikša Bućin”, an indoor swimming pool, which has been active since 1984, when it was inaugurated in a clash with eternal rivals Jadran Herceg Novi.

The support for the football team somehow came later. This has many reasons, including, undoubtedly, the lower coat of arms of Bokelj compared to Primorac. In reality the two teams have a common origin as Bokelj, founded in 1926, merged with the football section of Primorac, initially taking the name of Jugosloven and then definitively of Bokelj, with the end of the Second World War. The “Pod Vrmcem” stadium (literally “under the Vrmc”, the mountain that divides the bay of Kotor from that of Tivat) has never seen great successes. In the 1950s they reached the competitive Yugoslavian second division twice, but were immediately relegated. Only after 2006, with the independence of Montenegro, did the team compete in first division championships.

To delve deeper into the history of this city and its curve we exchanged a few words with one of the ultras leaders Beastswho immediately proved available and happy to talk about his group.

Your group was born in 1986, can you tell us about the first phases that led to the creation of Beasts?

The group Beasts Kotor (Bestie Cattaro) was officially born in 1986, but some remember that the group followed the teams even before that year.

Tell us more…

At the beginning of the 1980s, some groups of Kotor fans, under the influence of the nascent ultras movement in Yugoslavia and around the world, organized themselves locally and began to go to matches. THE Brooklyn da Dobrota, i Crowbars from Stari Grad (the old town) ei Kukuriku City from the New Settlements to Škaljari formed the nucleus that would be known as Beasts starting in 1986.

What does the name refer to? Beasts

The name Beasts it was given by a great fan of Bokelj and Primorac, a true Cattarino, now deceased, Marko Franović, known as Ojla. The origin of the name is most likely linked to the 1977 film “Beštije” by Živko Nikolić, shot in Kotor (which also stars the actor Velimir “Bata” Živojinovic).

Was there a particular reason why the group was born in 1986?

The emergence of Beasts how a unique group of fans is connected to the greatest success of the water polo club up to that point: the double victory of the championship and the national cup in 1986.

So everything started from water polo?

Yes, at the beginning Bestie they were a group that only followed Primorac and water polo, but later we also started following Bokelj who thus had our support in both home and away games. At the time, in addition to the Barbarians from Podgorica, our group was one of the strongest in Montenegro, after which it continued to grow.

From a political point of view, where are you positioned?

We are not politically oriented, our group is made up of multiple orientations and nationalities.

Returning to the relationship between football and water polo, are the fans who support the two teams always the same?

The water polo club has always been a little more followed, because it has given us so much satisfaction and success in past years. Football in Montenegro is low level, but despite this you will find us wherever our clubs are located. We had many beautiful trips, including to Croatia or Italy, where we were present and our water polo club achieved historic successes.

Talking about friendships and rivalries?.

We don’t have any particular friendships. We have a rivalry with all the other groups, but especially with the Valid of Herceg Novi. The one between our two cities is truly a derby.

But in Kotor do people support Bokelj and Primorac or do they also support other teams?

The people of Kotor follow both teams equally, the love for them is unique. Of course you can always find some people who are fans of other, perhaps more famous, football teams.

Let’s talk about the current state of the scene in Kotor.

Today the moment is not easy because our group has suffered strong repression following some clashes during the national cup football match between Bokelj and Sutjeska Nikšić. We collided with the Dukes, their ultras group. And from that day, following the arrest of many of our boys, we were forbidden to attend any football or water polo match in Montenegro.

A last question. Around your stadium there are also murals of the group that supports the national team, how are the relationships between you and them?

Yes, you can see symbols and murals in support of the national team since our group is part of theUltra Montenegro. It is the umbrella that brings together all the ultras groups that support our national team in different sports.

Interview collected by Gianni Galleri

