Chad: do you know how to speak? So shut up!￼ • The starry window

In Chad, the media often avoids embarrassing topics about the government, following strict editorial lines. Human rights violations remain ignored by the authorities. Journalists cannot investigate freely. For what ? Control. Power hides its secrets behind this media manipulation, even in the Internet age. Past and recent censorship reveals an invisible hand shaping information in Chad.

Have you noticed that the major Chadian media do not always cover the subjects they want (or they serve you a watered down version of the real story)? Especially those which closely affect the excesses (forgery and use of forgeries, interference, bad governance, non-respect of legal texts and human rights, assassinations, etc.) of the government? That their editorial lines are highly controlled even for private media? Have you noticed these deafening silences from the authorities of the Ministry of Justice and those in charge of gender each time there have been human rights violations? That journalists are incapable (forbidden) of freely writing investigative articles?

On the other hand, when the media noise is ordered by the State, all the media follow suit and speak, for example, ofa compassionate President of the Republic who goes to the bedside of a victim of domestic violence in an attempt to (re)construct an already unloved political image. Like me, I’m sure you’ve already asked yourself: why? This “why” can be summed up in one word: CONTROL! The control of what is said when we have things to reproach ourselves for, corpses waiting to be discovered barely hidden in the cupboards. This is clearly not a territory in which we would like to see you playing the weasel. Control because senior authorities have been aware for years that the media constitute a separate power, capable of making and unmaking a government. So when you are a dictator who already controls the legislature, the judiciary in addition to the executive, it is impossible to let the media pass! Even if the dissemination of information has been largely democratized with the arrival of the Internet, the fact remains that telephone operators act at the good will of the government. We remember internet censorship in 2018 and also in 2020 and more recently targeted censorship in the most sensitive districts of N’Djamena.

Freedom of expression and opinion, a facade right in Chad?

Freedom of expression and opinion is a fundamental right recognized by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. However, in Chad, this right is often violated, firstly for journalists, human rights defenders and political opponents. But also in a completely arbitrary way for demonstrators, artists, bloggers…

Freedom of expression is a constitutional principle, but its exercise is guaranteed to citizens within the limits set by law. Even though Chad prides itself on being a rule of law, the facts remain against it in many respects. In 2017, un rapport d’Amnesty International denounced the intensification of the repression of the rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association carried out by the Chadian authorities. Already at that time, the report pointed out systematic internet censorship, as Abdoulaye Diarra, researcher on Central Africa at Amnesty International, said: “ Over the past five years, we have seen a coincidence between Internet access disruptions and moments of political protest in Chad. These disruptions, which affect all users, undermine freedom of expression. »

Order No. 025/PR/2018 of June 29, 2018 on the Regime of the Written Press and Electronic Media in Chad, in its article 2 paragraph 1, provides that: “ freedom of expression and opinion and the right to information are exercised with respect for national cultural values, public order and the private lives of citizens. » To crack down, the State uses the provisions of article 93 of the same ordinance: “ The publication, dissemination by any means of communication whatsoever, of false news, fabricated, falsified or falsely attributed to third parties when done in bad faith, will have disturbed public order, public security, national cohesion and the integrity of the territory will be punished in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code. »

When forgery is committed in a public document, the penalties incurred range from 15 to 20 years of imprisonment, according to article 257 of the Penal Code. This heavy penalty suggests that forgery in public writing is a crime and not just an offense.

Psychological and physical torture

Violations always start with harassment, intimidation, threats and physical violence when those involved cover sensitive political events, in the worst case, death. Human rights defenders also face harassment and persecution, particularly when they speak out against human rights violations committed by authorities. Political opponents are often arrested and detained arbitrarily, and peaceful protests are often bloodily repressed.

Very often, these defenders of freedom of expression and opinion are blamed for several theories, including political instability, corruption, impunity and lack of regulation and control of the media. Political instability and armed conflict negatively impact freedom of expression and opinion because they disrupt media infrastructure and services. Corruption and impunity are also factors that contribute to attacks on freedom of expression and opinion, as they weaken the institutions responsible for protecting the rights of journalists and human rights defenders. The lack of media regulation and control allows authorities to censor and control the media, thereby limiting freedom of expression and opinion.

A journalist arrested during the demonstrations of October 20, 2022 testifies at the microphone of RFI the atrocities suffered:

« On the night of October 20, well-armed soldiers and the GNNT, I would like to point out, carried out a search of our home. I woke up straight away. I was slapped, we were taken on board. On Saturday, very early in the morning, we were taken to a river to be executed, we were dropped off dying, and indeed, many of us perished in the desert.. »

To dissuade people from protesting, they are tortured, humiliated and killed. It’s the case :

On April 27, 2021, where a demonstration was violently repressed by Chadian security forces who fired on the crowd. Results: at least nine dead and around twenty injured, including three seriously. Protesters gathered to denounce the military coup in Chad following the sudden death of President Idriss Deby Itno.

During the demonstration of October 20, 2022, more than 600 young men, including at least 80 minors, were arrested. To this day, several of them remain missing.

The freedom of expression and opinion : a right to be protected no matter what

In order to protect freedom of expression and opinion in Chad, it is important to take measures at different levels. First, it is essential to strengthen media regulation and control, ensuring that laws protecting freedom of expression are effectively enforced. Authorities must also tackle corruption and impunity, which weaken institutions responsible for protecting the rights of journalists and human rights defenders.

Additionally, it is crucial to raise awareness of the rights to freedom of expression and opinion, particularly for journalists, human rights defenders and political opponents. Civil society can play an important role in promoting freedom of expression and opinion by documenting cases of abuse, advocating for legislative reforms and providing support to victims of freedom of speech violations. expression and opinion.

With a thirst for social justice and equality, attacks on freedom of expression and opinion are commonplace for journalists, human rights defenders and political opponents alike. The reasons for these attacks are multiple, including political instability and corruption, impunity, lack of media regulation and control to strengthen media regulation and control to protect freedom of expression and opinion, fighting corruption and impunity, and raising awareness of the right to freedom of expression. Only a global and coordinated approach, essential for generating and strengthening the effectiveness of civil society, will safeguard freedom of expression and opinion in Chad.

