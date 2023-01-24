By Editorial EL PILÓN

Through a statement, the company Canacol Energy indicated that it found gas and oil reserves within the Lisama reservoir, located in Magdalena Medio, exactly in the municipality of Saint Martin, Cesar.

According to the report, the corporation started drilling the exploration well ‘Chimela 1’ on November 13, 2022. On the total depth of 14.101 pies found multiple areas containing oil and gas.

They also noted that the corporation is removing the drilling rig and is preparing to mobilize a drilling rig. workover to complete and test the production of the well.

WHO EXPLORE?

Canacol is an exploration and production company for gas natural with operations in Colombia. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchangethe OTCQX in the United States of America and the Colombian Stock Exchange.