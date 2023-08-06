Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway B EPS missed expectations, revenue in line with forecasts

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.75, below analyst estimates by $3.76. Revenue for the quarter was $82.12B versus consensus estimates of $82.12B.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway B closed at $349.99, up 7.73% over the past 3 months and up 19.83% over the past 12 months.

Berkshire Hathaway B has received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Berkshire Hathaway B’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Berkshire Hathaway B’s financial health score is “performance on track.”

Check Berkshire Hathaway B’s recent earnings performance and Berkshire Hathaway B’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

