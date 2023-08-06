Home » Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com
News

Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com

by admin
Berkshire Hathaway B EPS Missed Expectations, Revenue in Line with Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway B EPS missed expectations, revenue in line with forecasts

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway B (NYSE: ) reported second-quarter earnings per share of $3.75, below analyst estimates by $3.76. Revenue for the quarter was $82.12B versus consensus estimates of $82.12B.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway B closed at $349.99, up 7.73% over the past 3 months and up 19.83% over the past 12 months.

Berkshire Hathaway B has received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 1 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Berkshire Hathaway B’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Berkshire Hathaway B’s financial health score is “performance on track.”

Check Berkshire Hathaway B’s recent earnings performance and Berkshire Hathaway B’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

See also  Balneari against +25% of the fees, the government opens a table

You may also like

UNUSUAL: Lula’s lawyer in the Lava Jato case...

Stay Informed: Latest Report on Sunday’s Tremor in...

Chocó: a year of the Petro government, another...

Devastating Flooding in Northern China Causes Death and...

Yves Saint Laurent’s villa in Morocco has become...

Former world skating champion Luz Mery Tristán murdered...

An older adult was found dead on a...

The King of Fighters 13: Global Match has...

Three and a half kilos of gold worth...

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing Leads Efforts for Flood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy