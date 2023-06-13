Canada and Netherlands sue Syria in UN court

Status: 06/13/2023 03:01 a.m

Based on the UN Convention against Torture, the Netherlands and Canada have indicted the Syrian state. The regime has been oppressing its population since 2011 at the latest – and using chemical weapons, among other things.

The Netherlands and Canada have filed a lawsuit against the Syrian state before the International Court of Justice for serious human rights violations. At the same time, they requested immediate measures against Syria to stop torture practices and thus protect citizens, as announced by the highest court of the United Nations based in The Hague. The countries accuse Syria of torture, inhuman treatment of prisoners, sexual violence and kidnapping of people.

“Syria has committed countless violations of international law,” according to the court in the lawsuit. The practices began at the latest in 2011 – with the violent repression of demonstrations – and continued during the most recent armed conflict. The “regime in Damascus” also has chemical weapons used. This is “a particularly appalling practice to intimidate and punish civilians.”

“Countless violations of international Right”

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said: “Syrian citizens have been tortured, murdered, kidnapped, gassed in large numbers or lost everything while fleeing to save their lives.” These acts should not remain without consequences.

According to the Reuters news agency, it is now up to the World Court to declare itself responsible for the lawsuit. Only states can sue other states before the court, which was founded in 1945 and has its seat in The Hague.

It usually takes years for the World Court to reach a final verdict. However, the application for immediate measures to protect the population is to be dealt with in an accelerated procedure. A date has not been set.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced during Syria’s 12-year civil war.