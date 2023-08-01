Cannabis clubs should pay attention to the protection of minors

According to the Federal Government, the draft of the Cannabis Act contains comprehensive measures to improve the protection of children and young people. It is planned to only pass on the cannabis in the cultivation associations to adult members. The clubs should therefore be obliged to check the age and membership every time the drug is sold by having a membership card and an official photo ID presented. Compliance with the legal requirements for community cultivation and the transfer of cannabis is to be continuously monitored by the authorities through on-site inspections and spot checks, as stipulated in the draft bill. In the event of violations, the competent authority should issue the necessary orders. Accordingly, there are penalties for passing on cannabis to children and young people.

