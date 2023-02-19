Home News Canton of São Paulo: $4.626 million for the police station
Canton of São Paulo: $4.626 million for the police station

On February 6, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to contract the studies, design and construction of the police station in the municipality, for a value of 4,161 million pesos.

On February 6, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to contract the supervision of the studies, design and construction of the police station in the municipality, for a value of 465 million pesos.

On February 6, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to hire food supplements and the operation of the life center for the elderly in the municipality, for a value of 399 million pesos.

On February 6, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to hire the design and socialization of the public policy for prevention and individual and collective protection of leaders of social and community organizations and movements, and human rights defenders who are at risk in the municipality, for a value of 198 million pesos.

On February 14, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to contract the supply of regular gasoline fuel, Acpm (diesel) and/or oils, lubricants, and greases for the municipal administration’s automotive fleet, for a value of 130 million pesos.

On January 17, 2023, the mayor’s office of Cantón de San Pablo began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 212 million pesos.

