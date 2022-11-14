Home News Capraia Fiorentina, 59 years old, dies in the fire of his apartment
Capraia Fiorentina, 59 years old, dies in the fire of his apartment

Capraia Fiorentina, 59 years old, dies in the fire of his apartment

A 59-year-old man died following burns in the fire in the apartment he lived in in Capraia Fiorentina (Florence).

It happened last night, between Saturday and Sunday November 13th. The causes of the fire, which took place on the third and last floor of a building, are being investigated by the firefighters, who intervened on the spot.

The other residents of the building were evacuated: no other people were injured. The apartment where the fire broke out was completely destroyed by the flames.

Three families have been evacuated. This was reported by the mayor of Capraia e Limite, Alessandro Giunti, in a post on his Facebook page. The inhabitants of the building, unusable after the fire, have found hospitality from relatives and friends. The carabinieri and the firefighters are at work to try to understand the reasons that triggered the fire.

“I hug my relatives and express the condolences and closeness of the Administration together with the whole community of Capraia and Limite – are the words of Giunti – a great pain that affects us all deeply”.

