In 2017, 37 patients with childhood cancer were notified, of which 11 lost their lives as a result of this disease in the department.

The most common childhood cancer is leukemia. Some of the other common types of cancer in children include brain tumors, lymphoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

On the occasion of International Childhood Cancer Day, which is commemorated this Wednesday, February 15, the Casanare Health Secretariat and the Departmental Advisory Council on Childhood Cancer – CODACAI, come together on this date, recalling the promotion and prevention actions to reduce the Mortality rate in the population under 18 years of age in this region of the country.

In accordance with the foregoing, the referent of the non-communicable chronic diseases program, Dr. Pedro Cruz, explains that from these two entities “different follow-up, accompaniment and surveillance actions are being carried out to the different health institutions so that they provide a comprehensive and timely care for patients diagnosed with cancer in the department of Casanare”.

Likewise, the Epidemiological Surveillance System – SIVIGILA announces that since 2017 so far this year, 19 deaths from childhood cancer have been reported, with acute lymphoid leukemia being the one with the highest mortality, followed by tumors. of the Central Nervous System, Lymphomas and Reticuloendothelial Neoplasms.

Regarding the population most vulnerable to childhood cancer in the department, the report indicates that this disease occurs more frequently in children from their first months of life to 11 years of age, with the different types of leukemia having the greatest impact. have in the child population.

Cancer is a diverse disease. This means that treatments that are very effective in some tumors do not work in others and vice versa. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Latin America and the Caribbean, it is estimated that at least 29,000 girls, boys and adolescents under the age of 19 will be affected by cancer every year. Of these, about 10,000 will die from this disease.

The Casanare Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have been carrying out a communication campaign to raise awareness in the early detection of symptoms and signs of cancer in children and adolescents. The campaign will also aim to reduce diagnosis and treatment time, improving survival.

In pediatric cancer, early diagnosis and treatment are key to improving the chances of survival. In this task, parents and caregivers, as well as the family and health personnel in general, have a very important role. Early diagnosis of childhood cancer saves lives.

Symptoms and treatment depend on the type of cancer and how advanced it is. Treatments may include:

– Surgery

– Radiotherapy

– Chemotherapy

– Stem cell transplant

– Targeted therapy: This uses drugs or other substances to fight specific cancer cells with less damage to normal cells.

Source: Government of Casanare

