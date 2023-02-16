Next weekend there Italian National Volleyball Transplant and Dialysis team of Aned onlus he will return to gather in Castelfranco Emilia in the penultimate appointment before the next ones World Transplant Games which will take place in Perth from 15 to 21 April.

Saturday 18 February 2023 at 10.00 the Azzurri will be at the PalaReggiani to meet the Citizens, the local Authorities, the Associations and all those who will have the pleasure of being there.

The meeting is organized by AIDO COMUNALE CASTELFRANCO EMILIA and AIDO PROVINCIALE DI MODENA, conceived by their respective presidents Spagnolo and Costantini, with the patronage of the Municipality of Castelfranco Emilia and AIDO NAZIONALE, representing the first official stage of the celebrations of the 50th year of the foundation by AIDO.

The participation of ANED, ANED SPORT, AICS, together with some famous personalities of Sport and Entertainment, will unite everyone for a magnificent message of awareness of the gift.

In the afternoon, the national team, coached by the Modenese staff made up of Francesco Brandoli and Cristiana Ziosi, will take the field, at the same sports hall, for a finishing training session open to the public.

Sunday 19 February 2023, at 10, still at the PalaReggiani in via Magenta in Castelfranco Emilia, the Italian National Transplanted and Dialysed Volleyball team of ANED Onlus, world champion in office, will challenge the AIDO Provincial Representative over 50, made up of former volleyball players from high level, evergreen and still in business. It will certainly be an unmissable opportunity to show up in large numbers in the stands, with free admission, attending a performance of high technical depth and, above all, to be witnesses of a simply wonderful message of life and sport.