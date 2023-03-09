For transfer of knowledge capital, captive of translation, advocacy of the use of modern technology in Urdu translation.

Address of the guest speakers at the two-day national seminar organized by the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 09. March

For the transfer of knowledge capital, nations are captives of translation and the use of modern technology in Urdu translation should be ensured in order to deal with the problems of lack of time. These views were expressed by the speakers at the two-day national seminar titled Addressing the concluding session of “Contemporary Urdu Translation: Importance, Problems and Possibilities”, which was organized by the Department of Urdu, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad in collaboration with Institute of Eminence.

The closing session was presided over by Prof. Naseemuddin Faris, former president of the Urdu Department, Manu, while Prof. SA Shakur, former president of the Urdu Department, Osmania University, Prof. Qasim Ali Khan, former president of the Urdu Department, Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Prof. Shaukat Hayat, former president of the Urdu Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and Prof. Arjamand Araya, Department of Urdu, Delhi University, attended as special guests and spoke.

Professor Syed Fazlullah Makram, President of the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad supervised the two-day seminar as the head. Research windows are opened on various topics and new avenues are provided. He said that translation is an important field which promotes Urdu language and literature.

Dr. Mohammad Kashif, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu presented the report of the seminar and said that more than 40 thesis writers have presented their research papers in this two-day national seminar.

Dr. Nazim Ali, former principal of Government Degree College Mortar, expressed his views about the seminar. President of the Department of Urdu, Dr. BR Ambedkar University and Prof. Arjamand Araya, Department of Urdu, Delhi University, congratulated the Department of Urdu University of Hyderabad for providing a rare opportunity by inviting scholars from the south to the north in such an academic activity. went.

Prof. Naseemuddin Fares, former President of the Department of Urdu, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (Manu), said in his presidential address that the process of translation has been going on since the existence of language, through which knowledge, social, religious and other capitals are transferred from one language to another. The language has been transferred and this process is still going on. He expressed happiness over the organization of the national seminar.

The closing session was organized by Joint Convenor Seminar Dr. AR Manzar (Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad). On the first day of this two-day seminar, the opening session was held in the auditorium of Dr. Zakir Hussain Lecture Complex, presided over by Prof. Rehmat Yousafzai, Ex. President of the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad, while Professor Ashraf Rafi, former President of the Department of Urdu Osmania University, Professor Majeed Bidar, former President of the Department of Urdu Osmania University, Professor Sajjad Hussain, former President of the Department of Urdu, University of Madras and Professor Shahab Inayat Malik (Jammu University) as special guests. Addressed while participating.

Prof. RS Sir Raju, Pro-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, attended as the guest of honor and delivered the inaugural address.

Prof. Habib Nisar, President of the Department of Urdu, University of Hyderabad welcomed the guests and participants, while the inaugural session was supervised by Prof. Syed Fazlullah Mukaram as the patron of the seminar.

Prof. Arjamand Araya (University of Delhi) gave the keynote speech, he said that while throwing a detailed light on the difficulties encountered in the field of translation and their solutions, he said that a successful translation is the one in which the original is reproduced with hard work, effort and rigor. The soul also moves.

The inaugural session was moderated by Research Scholar Mohammad Khushtar and Joint Convener Seminar Dr. Nishat presented the vote of thanks. Momentos were also presented as greetings to the guests. About 100 guests from across the country were invited by the Department of Urdu University of Hyderabad for this seminar, in addition to the opening and closing sessions, eight sessions were held in which Teachers and research scholars from several universities presented their papers on various topics.

