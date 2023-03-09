Home News Citizens block a section of Santa Rita avenue because they have been without water for 20 days
News

Citizens block a section of Santa Rita avenue because they have been without water for 20 days

by admin
Citizens block a section of Santa Rita avenue because they have been without water for 20 days

A group of citizens held this Thursday a protest on Santa Rita avenue with race 17 in Santa Marta because they have been without the aqueduct service for approximately 20 days.

With sacks, branches, wood and other elements they blocked a lane of the important avenue to demand solution to the problematic. Likewise, the demonstrators they came out with whistles and flags.

Jesus Antonio Avila Miranda, one of those affected, told THE REPORTER: “We have approximately more than 20 days without water. has been called to EssmarThey tell us that tomorrow, that they come the day after. That a bomb was damaged. Now with the protest they say that the pump has already been placed and that we have to wait for it to fill the main one and supply us from there. We are going to continue demonstrating so that some member of Essmar can tell us what is happening. The neighborhoods Los Alcázares, 13 de Junio, Municipal and part of Cundí have been affected,” he said.

It might interest you: Animalists protest at the Prosecutor’s Office in Santa Marta to ask for justice

See also  In a fight, a day laborer was killed in a rural area of ​​La Paz

You may also like

Fire in a building occupied by migrants in...

[VIDEO] Inmates from the jail in El Salvador...

Deceased drank water and soup at his funeral

Tennis, Indian Wells: Fognini out, eliminated by Shelton...

Captive translation of nations for transfer of knowledge...

De Giorgi, continuous increase of cybernetic attacks in...

Where did the water in our solar system...

‘Los Legendarios’ fell for extortion

Mayor suspended sentence Reggio C.: judges, criminal design...

Shakhtar Feyenoord 1:1 – video review of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy