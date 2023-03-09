A group of citizens held this Thursday a protest on Santa Rita avenue with race 17 in Santa Marta because they have been without the aqueduct service for approximately 20 days.

With sacks, branches, wood and other elements they blocked a lane of the important avenue to demand solution to the problematic. Likewise, the demonstrators they came out with whistles and flags.

Jesus Antonio Avila Miranda, one of those affected, told THE REPORTER: “We have approximately more than 20 days without water. has been called to EssmarThey tell us that tomorrow, that they come the day after. That a bomb was damaged. Now with the protest they say that the pump has already been placed and that we have to wait for it to fill the main one and supply us from there. We are going to continue demonstrating so that some member of Essmar can tell us what is happening. The neighborhoods Los Alcázares, 13 de Junio, Municipal and part of Cundí have been affected,” he said.

