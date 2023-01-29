Two men were captured in the last hours in the municipality of Suaza and La Plata, after being involved in acts of intolerance for the crimes of domestic violence and personal injuries.

In the municipality of Suaza, a man in the village of San José, Jhon Jairo Rentería Delgado was captured in flagrante delicto, after being surprised by the quadrant patrol, physically and psychologically assaulting his sentimental partner. It should be noted that, according to the authorities, the call from the community in the sector alerted the Police, so that they would arrive in a timely manner in response to the woman’s cries for help.

Likewise, in the Libertadores neighborhood of the municipality of La Plata, 22-year-old Luis González was captured after another man attacked with a knife in the middle of a fight, causing injuries to his chest.

The subjects were left at the disposal of the competent authority.