Captured ex-candidate for the Ariporo Peace Council accused of qualified and aggravated robbery

SIJIN Casanare uniformed officers captured María Nohema Ramírez Tunarosa, a former candidate for the council of that municipality, in the Las Villas neighborhood, in Paz de Ariporo, for the ASI (Independent Social Alliance) party.

According to the authorities, the woman will have to answer for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft, for which she had a valid arrest warrant, for events committed on December 26, 2022, when she stole jewelry, money and valuables from the home of their employers.

Ramírez Tunarosa registers in the Accusatory Oral Criminal System, SPOA, five processes for personal injury, theft and personal falsehood, to which this new accusation is added.

It turned out that in the 2011 elections, he barely reached 24 votes, for which he abandoned his political career to dedicate himself to other activities.

The woman was made available to the authority that requested her.

