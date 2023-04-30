Captured exhibitionist in Garzón, Huila

The Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man was captured in flagrante delicto for the crime of exhibitionism in the Nueva Holanda neighborhood.

The capture was made thanks to the quick alert of the community, who informed the authorities about the presence of the subject on public roads showing his genitals regardless of the fact that there were minors in the sector.

The quadrant patrol arrived at the scene and proceeded to capture the alleged exhibitionist, who was identified as an electrician by profession.

The man was made available to the local Altamira Prosecutor’s Office 30 for the initiation of the corresponding judicial process for the crime of exhibitionism, typified in article 185 of the Colombian penal code.

other operatives

In other isolated incidents, the (GAULA) in Pitalito, Huila, managed to capture a woman and the apprehension of two minors, moments in which they received money from extortion. The victim had reported the theft of her motorcycle in a neighborhood of the city and the criminals demanded 1,200,000 pesos to return the vehicle.

The operation was mounted by the GAULA and monitored through security cameras, the uniformed officers waited patiently for the perpetrators to arrive. The criminals, two minors and a woman, first made rounds on a motorcycle to find out that there were no policemen and to be able to collect the money from the extortion.

Minutes later, when they were preparing to receive the extortion money, the two minors were apprehended and the woman caught in flagrante delicto. In the operation, two motorcycles were seized.

The woman was brought before a judge, who ordered her an insurance measure, while the two minors were admitted to a detention center for minors.